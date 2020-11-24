First look: Shane Richie is joined by 200 spiders in I’m A Celeb trial

The EastEnders star was voted for by the public to take part in the terrifying trial

First look: Shane Richie is joined by 200 spiders in I’m A...

Shane Richie will take on a terrifying Bushtucker trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

On Monday night, the EastEnders star was voted for by the public to partake in ‘Cruel Jewels’.

The actor will have to use his mouth to unscrew twelve stars, in a bid to win meals for his celeb campmates – but he will not be alone in the trial.

As Ant and Dec watch on, they tell Shane that there are two hundred spiders in with him, as he puts his head into an enclosure filled with webs.

“How many?!” Shane screamed back, before telling Dec: “You don’t have to keep reminding me.”

Watch how Shane gets on in the trial over on Virgin Media One tonight at 9:15pm.