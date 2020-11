The Olympian was voted to face the next trial on Thursday night

Mo Farah will face his first solo trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! tonight.

On Thursday night, the public voted the long-distance runner to take part in the Fort Locks trial.

In a teaser for Friday night’s episode, Mo screams as he puts his hand inside a hole filled with slime.

Hosts Ant and Dec couldn’t help but laugh at Mo’s screams, before he was pushed to the ground by a disgusting amount of offal.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.