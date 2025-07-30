First Look: Meg and Shakira go head to head as Megan’s intentions are questioned when information comes to light on Love Island

The Islanders continue to take part in the ‘Couple Goals’ challenge, as tensions rise among the Islanders.

But when the Islanders are asked “Which couple are you most scared to give your honest opinion on?” shockwaves are sent through the Villa.

Shakira and Harry choose Meg and Dejon as Meg says to Shakira: “I think if people were honest in the first place and told us to our faces instead of saying it constantly behind our back, it would be a different story.”

Shakira responds,: “You throwing around the fake word is rich to be honest. I don’t know why you keep acting like we’re the best of mates in here. From day one, you were very standoffish with any girl that was posed as a threat.”

Meg says: “I think you’ve called every single person in this Villa fake” as Shakira then says: “No, I will never pretend to be your mate.”

Meg interrupts: “You won’t be my friend on the outside.” as Shakira says: “I will never speak to you on the outside. I honestly can’t stand you sometimes.”

But that isn’t all, because when it comes to Meg and Dejon’s turn to answer, both Meg and Blu become embroiled in a back-and-forth with Toni before Blu brands Toni a ‘pick-me girl’.

Later, Dejon is speaking to Blu and Harry about Megan and says: “You know how much I love Megan but I just feel like the first time Megan came in compared to this time is completely different.”

Blu say: “Is that because she’s been on the outside?”

Dejon and Harry learn more from Blu and the boys waste no time in relaying information to Conor.

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

