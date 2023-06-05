First look: Major twist revealed for season premiere of Love Island

Love Island series 10 kicks off tonight with a huge new twist to kick the series off as for the first time ever, both boys and girls will enter the Villa.

Ruchee and Jess are the first Islanders to arrive in style at the sprawling Spanish Villa.

As the two girls get to know each other they are greeted by a surprise arrival from the next Islander.





Ruchee and Jess are joined by Mitchell, Ella and André as they get to know each other in one of Love Island’s most flirtatious first episodes.

Once the first five Islanders have arrived, Love Island host Maya Jama makes an epic arrival as she struts through the famous flower walkway.

She says: “Hello my lovelies! Do you want to head over to the firepit for a chat?”

As the Islanders gather at the firepit, Maya gets to know them a little better before quizzing them on what type of Islanders they are hoping to couple up with in the Villa.



Model Ella tells Maya: “Looks wise, I’d say tall with nice teeth”

Ruchee agrees and adds: “Height, fashion-sense and someone I can bring home to my family because I’m so family-orientated.”

Jess says: “My type’s a pretty boy, with Turkey teeth!”

Maya tells the Islanders: “Well you have all had a bit of time to get to know each other, however, I have got some news…”

Maya reveals that the decision of who the Islanders will couple up with has already been made for them by the public.

As the Islanders look stunned, Ella says: “I don’t know what to expect!”

Maya gathers the five Islanders in the garden as the first coupling of the series gets underway.

One by one, the remaining five Islanders enter the Villa and find out the result of the public vote.

Before Maya reveals the results it appears Ella and Tyrique already know each other…

Who will be paired with who as the couples await their fate?

Once all the Islanders are coupled up, Maya makes her exit from the Villa as she says: “I think it’s fair to say on Love Island you should 100% expect the unexpected!”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.