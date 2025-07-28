Ad
First Look: Harry sparks more upset on Love Island with ‘breakfast date’ for Shakira

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: HARRY, SHAKIRA.
Shakira and Harry’s reunion is set to cause even more upset during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In the dressing room, Harry and Shakira debrief on the recoupling that’s brought them back together.

Harry admits of the Firepit: “That was not easy. Not in terms of who I was going to pick, but just both of you [Shakira and Helena] being stood up there…”

Shakira replies: “I can’t believe we’re back at day two… right back to where we started. Further back if that’s even possible. This is no good.”

Harry says: “No, I think it’s good. It doesn’t feel good, but I think it’s going to be really good.”

Shakira warns: “Baby steps.”

Harry replies: “Yeah, I’m good with that.”

But as they cuddle and Harry leans in for a kiss, Shakira turns to give him her cheek.

Harry concedes: “Baby steps, baby steps!”

The next day, Harry sets about making a breakfast date for Shakira.

After asking Helena what she’s eating – a yoghurt bowl – he then makes that for Shakira, which doesn’t go unnoticed by other Islanders including Megan.

Watching on as they eat, Helena says: “A breakfast date he never would give me…”

Dejon says: “Exclusive three days and now he’s discarded you. It’s honestly terrible.”

Helena replies: “Just acting like I’ve never existed in this Villa…”

After seeing it unfold, Helena decides to pull Harry to question his actions.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two. 

