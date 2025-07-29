First Look: Harry comes face to face with Helena’s family as Dejon has something to declare on Love Island

In tonight’s episode, Harry comes face to face with Helena’s family as Dejon has something to declare to Meg on Love Island.

Islanders’ family and friends continue to arrive at the Villa. Next up is Angel’s mum Michelle and sister Elysia alongside Ty’s mum Linda and sister Jet.

Reuniting with their families, Angel’s mum says to her: “I’m so glad you swerved Harry.”

Speaking about her being coupled up with Ty, Angel’s mum asks: “Is it too early to invite him for Sunday dinner?”

Meanwhile, speaking about Angel to Ty, Ty’s mum says: “She’s stunning!”

Conor’s cousins Cian and Dara arrive at the Villa, alongside Megan’s mum Alison and aunty Gillian.

Dara says to Conor: “Your mum was asking for you. She’s been watching every single episode.”

Conor replies: “Has she? She told me she wasn’t watching so I’ve been acting like she wasn’t watching!”

Both families soon come together and Megan’s mum Alison says: “You come all the way to Love Island and meet someone Irish.”

Conor’s cousin jokes: “20 minutes over the road you could’ve went!”

Megan’s mum says: “I’m happy. You look very, very happy.”

Finally, Helena’s mum Jasmine and dad Phil enter the Villa followed by Blu’s mum Jeni and dad Reza. Helena becomes emotional as she is reunited with her parents.

Referencing her relationship with Harry, Helena’s dad Phil asks her: “Is it the real deal what’s being going on?”

Helena replies: “From my end, it was so genuine and so real.”

Helena’s mum Jasmine comforts her and says: “Helena, you’re a winner.”

Helena replies: “He’s not the prize.”

Meanwhile, Blu’s mum Jeni and dad Reza reflect on his experience since returning to the Villa. Reza jokes: “You got rejected twice.”

Jeni replies: “You got pied!”

Harry soon approaches Helena and her parents. Helena’s dad Phil says: “Ah the man himself.”

Harry says: “I just wanted to come and say to you both in person – I apologise for a lot of my behaviour towards your daughter.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Dejon says to Meg: “Shall we go for a chat? Shall we go to the terrace?”

Speaking on the terrace to Meg, Dejon says: “I need to get this off my chest and say it to you.”

He adds: “For a while now I’ve been feeling this way about you. My heart does feel so safe with you. I feel like I can trust you 100%. Speaking to my mum today was good reassurance to what I already knew.”

“The past few days, probably even longer, I’ve had this feeling when I look at you. The feeling comes but saying it has been hard for me as it’s such a big thing.”

Following the reunion within their family and friends, Cach senses something is on Toni’s mind and says: “What’s wrong?”

Toni says: “I don’t know. Bad vibes today” as Cach says: “From who?”

Toni replies: “Your brother and sister – they don’t like me” to which Cach says: “Toni, it’s not that they don’t like you.”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).