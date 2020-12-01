First look: Giovanna Fletcher throws FISH GUTS at Vernon Kay in I’m A Celeb trial

The celebs will attempt a gruesome trial to win meals for camp

First look: Giovanna Fletcher throws FISH GUTS at Vernon Kay in I’m...

Giovanna Fletcher and Vernon Kay are in for a gruesome trial on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here.

In order to win meals for camp, the celebrity campmates must take part in a Bushtucker trial called Cart-Astrophy.

Presenter Vernon is seen with an open bucket on his head, which author Giovanna must fling fish guts and other vile substances into.



Once Vernon’s bucket is full, he must pour it into a marked container, filling it up to the yellow lines to win stars.

The celebs have less mouths to feed, after a shock double elimination on Monday night’s show.

With four celebrities voted out of the show, the eight remaining will battle it out to become King or Queen of the Castle.

I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here continues tonight at 9pm over on Virgin Media One.