FIRST LOOK: Date Night is interrupted as one couple gets dumped from the Villa

As we bid farewell to Helena and Blu during last night’s episode of Love Island, date night gets interrupted as one couple is dumped from the Villa tonight.

After the boys return from a shopping trip for their dates later on that evening, they waste no time in preparing – cooking up a storm while the girls get glam for the evening.

With the Final in sight, each couple reflects on their Island journey. Sparks are flying between the Islanders and love is definitely in the air, but it appears tensions are still simmering for one couple…

Speaking to Dejon, Meg reveals her latest exchange with Yas, and another disagreement breaks out.

Dejon says, “I can’t believe these are our final days and we’re arguing over Yas – change the topic.”

To which Meg replies, “You’re still not getting where I’m coming from.”

Dejon responds: “Where are you coming from? What is your point?”

Elsewhere during date night, an unexpected text arrives causing a sudden shift in atmosphere in the Villa.

Toni receives the text which reads, “Islanders. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The couple with the fewest votes and therefore dumped from the island tonight is….”

