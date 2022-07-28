First look: Dami and Indiyah to take MAJOR step in their relationship after Love Island

It’s time for a fiesta for Dami and Indiyah on tonight’s Love Island, as they’re invited to enjoy their final date together.

Arriving in a quiet local town, the pair get a fright when they hear the sound of drums starting.

Suddenly the pair are in amongst a street party like no other, with drummers and flamenco dancers.

When they sit down to eat and discuss their time together, Dami admits: “This is phenomenal stuff.”

Indiyah tells him: “I never expected to meet you. Genuinely, I’m so happy, and how far we’ve come and everything about you really.”

She later adds: “All roads now lead to Damiyah.”

And as Dami discusses moving from Ireland to London to be with her, it seems he has something else to say to Indiyah…

So what could the finale to this fiesta be? Is Dami about to ask Indiyah to be his girlfriend? And will he move country for her when the show ends?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

