First Look: Ayo pulls Mimi for a chat as a shock text rocks the Love Island villa

Love Island returns for another drama-filled episode where Ayo pulls Mimi for a chat as a shock text rocks the villa.

Later that night, Ayo decides to pull Mimii for a chat in the den to clear the air.

Opening up, he says: “For me personally, I can’t sit here and say to you, all of my feelings are lost…You haven’t changed, you’re still Mimii”

Laughing knowingly, Mimii encourages Ayo: “Keep going…”

Speaking about her current connection with Josh, Ayo continues: “I can’t hide the way I feel about you so it’s not easy for me to see you go around this Villa and see you chat to man, it will never be”

Ayo asks: “What was that saying that you had?”

Mimi answers: “What is meant for you will never pass you”

As the two share a knowing glance, does this mean the door is still open for Mimii and Ayo?

The next day, Grace receives a text revealing details of the day’s saucy kissing challenge. It reads:

“Islanders, It’s time to pucker up and find out who’s the sauciest snogger in today’s Kissing Competition. #LustyLipsing #NoPecksAllowed”

Nicole warns Ciaran: “You better get that right, I swear”

As the girls prepare to pucker up, and the boys don their noise-cancelling headphones and eye masks, it’s time to get down to business.

Which girl will be rated: “Nice and slow, but a little bit sloppy”

Which boy will admit: “That kiss had me tingling all over I didn’t want it to stop”

And which girl will have Joey saying: “I feel like this girl might be in love with me or something..”

But which girl will take the crown as the best kisser, and who will be less than impressed by their snogging score?

Later that evening, Ayo receives an unexpected text message asking the Islanders to gather round the Fire Pit immediately.

Grace then receives a text, which reveals: “Islanders, the public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy, those with the fewest votes will be at risk of being dumped from the island tonight. As Josh and Reuben are the newest Islanders, they are not included in the vote.”

As the unexpected news shocks the Villa, which girls and boys will be named at risk? And with the public’s votes determining their fate, who will be dumped from the Villa immediately?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.