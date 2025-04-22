Ad
Final chapter of popular Netflix series to end with film based on upcoming novel

Heartstopper
The final chapter of the popular Netflix series Heartstopper will end with a film based on an upcoming novel.

Based on British author Alice Oseman’s well-known graphic novels, the series has helped its 21-year-old protagonists Kit Connor, Joe Locke, and Yasmin Finney land major TV and movie roles in the US and the UK.

For three season, Kit has portrayed Nick Nelson in the Netflix coming-of-age drama series and falls in love with Joe’s character, Charlie Spring, at school.

On Tuesday Netflix announced the news, writing: “Heartstopper will return, bigger than ever. A Heartstopper movie, our final chapter based on Alice Oseman’s upcoming volume six, is coming!!!”

The series has been praised since its premiere by critics for its portrayal of love, and the representation of young LGBT+ people.

The series earned a Television Academy honorary Emmy, which is awarded to television programmes that raise awareness of social issues.

The last and third season of Heartstopper was released on Netflix in October.

Fans were conflicted by the announcement, with many being excited, while others confessed they would have preferred a fourth season.

One wrote: “we wanted season 4, who’s decision was this.”

Another said: “I’m just thankful we have something to end with!!!”

A third wrote: “I hope I hope you @netflix give us a 3 hours long movie!!!”

A fourth wrote: “That’s amazing. So glad we will get to finish the story. Thank you Netflix for bringing this most beautiful story to life!”

