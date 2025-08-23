Filming ‘halted’ on season five of Emily In Paris after crew member tragically dies during production

An assistant director for the popular Netflix series Emily in Paris has died during filming in Venice.

Diego Borella, 47, reportedly collapsed while preparing for the final scene of season five.

The incident occurred Thursday evening at the historic Hotel Danieli.

Despite medics arriving quickly at around 7pm, efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, according to La Repubblica.

Borella, a respected Venetian professional, had trained in Rome, London, and New York.

Alongside his film work, he was also a writer, publishing fairy tales and children’s stories.

According to the outlet, production on Emily in Paris has now been suspended following his death.

Filming was scheduled to conclude between August 15 and August 25, just days before the tragedy struck.

The fifth season of the hit series is set to debut on Netflix on December 18.

It follows Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she continues her career at Agence Grateau, with much of the storyline unfolding in Rome.

Collins was seen earlier this year filming in the Italian capital, including scenes on a scooter and inside the Fendi boutique.

In the previous season, her character developed a romance with Marcello, an Italian played by Eugenio Franceschini, marking the show’s official expansion into Italy.

The series has also faced cast changes.

In April, actress Camille Razat, who portrayed Emily’s friend and rival Camille, announced her departure from the show.

The 31-year-old French star shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a heartfelt message alongside photos from her time on set.