Fans spot ‘You’ reference in Emily In Paris season two

Season two of Emily In Paris joined Netflix on Wednesday, and fans have spotted a reference to another popular show in one of the episodes.

The third season of You joined Netflix in October, and ended with Penn Badgley’s character in Joe relocating to Paris to search for his new love interest Marianne (played by Tati Gabrielle).

Meanwhile in the new season of Emily In Paris, Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) is attempting to throw herself into work at Savoir after stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and her first French friend, Camille (Camille Razat).

In one scene, Emily seeks advice from her Parisian pals, and her coworker Luke (played by Bruno Gouery) goes on a tangent about an important life lesson when it comes to matters of the heart. He says: “Don’t waste time with girls or thinking about Marianne No. 1 or Marianne No. 2. Just never date a woman named Marianne. Never.” Could an Emily In Paris-You crossover be in the works? Both shows are available to watch on Netflix now.