Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

Fans react to ‘the most awkward moment in Love Island history’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans are reacting to “the most awkward moment” in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Zachariah Noble told Mitchel Taylor that he was hoping to secure a kiss with bombshell Kady McDermott – who he has been coupled up with since Friday.

Later in the show, Zach took Kady up to the terrace, where he made his move on her.

From Lifted Entertainment

However, Kady awkwardly pulled away from Zach as he leaned in to kiss her, and said: “Woah woah woah, what?”

Zach said: “I want to kiss you,” and Kady asked: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

When Zach asked why, Kady explained: “I feel like I’ve only been in, like, three days. And for me, like, I know it’s not a big deal but like, to kiss someone… I want to be, like, 100%.”

Taking to Twitter to react to the scene, one fan tweeted: “Oh my god that was the most awkward thing I have ever watched on Love Island and I watched Hugo, Alex and Farmer Will.”

Another wrote: “NAH THIS IS THE MOST AWKWARD THING.”

Check out more reactions below:

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us