Fans react as Netflix releases official trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix have released the official trailer for the final season of Stranger Things.

Back in February 2022, Netflix announced that their record-breaking sci-fi thriller Stranger Things had been renewed for a fifth – and final – season.

The series, created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, initially premiered in 2016 and has since gone on to become a worldwide phenomenon.

Ahead of the release of the final season later this year, fans have now been treated to a full-length trailer for season five.

The team behind Netflix recently took to social media to unveil their official trailer for Stranger Things’ final season, which can be viewed below.

Netflix’s official logline for the final season states: “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown.”

It continues: “Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread.”

The logline adds: “The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Every member of Stranger Things’ main cast will return for the final season, including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

Also reprising their roles will be Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Cara Buono and Amybeth McNulty.

Following the trailer’s release, many Stranger Things viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their thoughts so far.

“I’m not emotionally ready for this,” one fan confessed.

“The lack of Steve is very concerning so I’m choosing not to think about it,” another penned, referring to Joe Keery’s character Steve Harrington.

“What a journey this has been can’t believe it is ending,” a third viewer admitted.

Stranger Things 5 will be released on Netflix in the UK and Ireland in three parts – Volume 1 will debut on November 27 with four episodes, Volume 2 will arrive on December 26 with three episodes, and the feature-length finale will premiere on January 1, 2026.