Fans react as Ariana Grande joins the cast of THIS popular TV show

Ariana Grande has confirmed her next acting move.

The Wicked star has been announced as one of the stars of the next season of American Horror Story.

Ariana will be appearing in season 13 of the FX anthology show, which will also mark her first TV role in a decade. The Grammy winner last featured in the Ryan Murphy show Scream Queens, in which she had a brief starring role.

Ariana’s casting in American Horror Story was initially announced on social media, through the Ryan Murphy Productions Instagram page.

On Friday, a video was uploaded showcasing a black screen with the cast members’ names written in the American Horror Story signature font, set to Vera Lynn’s cover of I’ll Be Seeing You.

Alongside Ariana, the cast of season 13 will also include a return for many previous American Horror Story stars, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman.

The reunion of so many AHS stars has caused fans to speculate that its thirteenth season might pick up the story of a previous season, most notably season three, which was titled American Horror Story: Coven.

The end of the announcement video also confirmed that season 13 will premiere around Halloween 2026.

Following the exciting casting news, many fans of Ariana and American Horror Story have since been taking to Instagram to express their thoughts so far.

“EVAN, ARI, EMMA, AND JESSICA? my god,” one viewer praised.

“This is the best thing I’ve seen in 2025 and it’s just words,” another joked.

“A YEAR?!!??!!! WE HAVE TO WAIT AN ENTIRE YEAR FOR THAT LINEUP?!??!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Season 13 of American Horror Story is scheduled to premiere next October.