Fans left devastated as popular Netflix show is cancelled after five seasons

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
We have some bad news for fans of Netflix’s hit show You.

The thriller, starring Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, is coming to an end after its fifth season.

Showrunners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter have confirmed that the upcoming fifth season will be the last.

Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series, said: “You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season.”

“We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending.”

Reacting to the news, one fan tweeted: “i’m crying literally like literal tears are building up in my eyes.”

Another wrote: “I am going to miss this show with all my heart and soul.”

Part 2 of You season four joined Netflix earlier this month, and it has received rave reviews from fans.

