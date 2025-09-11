Fans delight as THIS popular Prime series is renewed for a second season

Fans were delighted after it was announced that the popular Prime series Overcompensating was renewed for a second season.

Created by and starring comedian Benito Skinner, this semi-autobiographical dramedy is a sharp, stylish, and deeply personal exploration of masculinity, identity, and coming of age.

With a blend of frat-house chaos, emotional vulnerability, and a great early-2010s pop soundtrack, Overcompensating had audiences streaming, tweeting, and rewatching in droves.

After finishing the series, fans begged for a second season and more of Benny – and their wish has been granted.

Announcing the news, Benito Skinner wrote on Instagram: “WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK 2 SCHOOL 😭😩 Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show 😭😭😭”

“And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season 2. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness my love <3”

Taking to the comments, cast members celebrated as Desperate Housewives star Kyle Maclachlan, who plays Benny’s father in the series, wrote: “🚨 proud dad alert 🚨”

Fan favourite Chelsea Holmes, who plays Hailee Matthews, wrote: “ily papa,” as best friend and co-star Mary Beth Barone wrote: “I’m in your backyard crying !”

Taking to social media, fans went wild – see how they reacted below:

OVERCOMPENSATING RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 MAYBE THERE IS A GOD AND ITS BENNYDRAMA7 pic.twitter.com/ZzAyVMuIYR — sam (@samsgrs) September 10, 2025

Seeing everyone excited that Overcompensating got renewed feels good! Love it when gays win pic.twitter.com/EPRhRjsAyy — 💫 (@heyjaeee) September 10, 2025

Overcompensating getting renewed for season 2 is my saving grace — Pwelly 😬 (@eloii_758) September 11, 2025

OVERCOMPENSATING RENEWED FOR SEASON 2 LETSGOOOO — meki gembira (dnf pls) (@felsoe) September 11, 2025

SEASON 2 OF OVERCOMPENSATING pic.twitter.com/YTPNPjjMBs — tj (@yikesitstaahjie) September 10, 2025

The show centres around Benny, played by Benito Skinner, who attempts to navigate his college experience, deeply in the closet.

After a failed attempt to hook up with Carmen, played by Wally Baram, the pair begin a close friendship, as Benny navigates his first crush, Miles.

Since its release, Overcompensating has received widespread praise, and critics have called it “a glitter-bomb of catharsis” and “a game-changer for queer television.”