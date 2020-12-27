Julie Andrews narrates the series as Lady Whistledown, aka 19th century Gossip Girl

Fans compare Netflix’s new period drama Bridgerton to Gossip Girl

While Gossip Girl may be leaving Netflix in the new year, fans of the show have a brand new series to fill the void.

Bridgerton dropped on the streaming giant on Christmas Day, and is already proving to be a huge hit with viewers.

Set in early 19th Century London, the series follows eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Julie Andrews narrates the eight-part series as Lady Whistledown, an anonymous writer who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society.

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their love of the period drama, with many noting similarities between Bridgerton and Gossip Girl.

One viewer tweeted: “Bridgerton is Gossip Girl of the 1800s and I love it!”

A second wrote: “‘yours truly, lady whistledown’ is the new ‘xoxo, gossip girl.'”

