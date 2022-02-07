Ad
Fans are LOVING new Hulu series Pam & Tommy

Ciara O'Mahony
Fans are loving Hulu’s new series Pam & Tommy.

The eight-part series, starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, is based on Motley Crew drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson’s tumultuous three-year marriage.

The couple got married in 1995 after only knowing each other for 96 hours, and they made a sex tape on their honeymoon – which was later stolen and distributed online.

Seth Rogen, who is also an executive producer on the series, stars as the man who allegedly “stole” the couple’s infamous sex tape.

The first three episodes joined Disney+ earlier this month, and the series has received rave reviews from viewers so far.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Episode four joins Disney+ on February 9, with more episodes dropping weekly.

