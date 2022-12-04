Fans are in uproar as Strictly Come Dancing confirms scheduling change ahead of semi-finals

Strictly Come Dancing have confirmed a scheduling change ahead of the semi-finals.

The quarter-finals took place on Friday and Saturday night this week, instead of their usual Saturday and Sunday slots.

Next week, viewers are in store for yet another schedule shake-up, as BBC accommodate the broadcasting of the World Cup.

The semi-final will air on BBC One on Sunday, December 11 at 7.15pm.

Meanwhile, the semi-final results will air on Monday, December 12 at 8.15pm.

The scheduling change sent fans into uproar, with one writing: “The whole reason strictly works is because it’s sat night with a glass of fizz!!! Sunday is not strictly night 😡😡😡😡😡😡.”

A second said: “If the final isn’t on a Saturday, I will make it my mission to burst every football I see for the rest of my life,” and a third added: “If the final isn’t on a Saturday, I will make it my mission to burst every football I see for the rest of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

On Sunday night, Kym Marsh and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima were voted off Strictly, narrowly missing out on a spot in the semi-final.

There are five remaining couples in the competition – including Will Mellor and Nancy Xu, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez, and Molly and Carlos.

Fleur East and her pro partner Vito Coppola, and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will also compete next week.

Each couple will take on two dances, making it significantly more difficult to secure a spot in the coveted final.