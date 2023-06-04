Fake Profile is Netflix’s latest binge-worthy series.

The Colombian thriller is currently the #1 trending show on the streaming giant in Ireland, and it has been receiving rave reviews from fans.

The official synopsis for the 10-part series reads: “Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando.”

“However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare.”

Camila the man of her dreams on a dating app only to discover he was a catfish — now she’ll punish him for every lie he told. Fake Profile is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ATytwmPYCf — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2023

“Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater’s real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made.”

“Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill.”

Reacting to the new show, one fan tweeted: “Fake Profile on Netflix had me on edge the entire season!!!!! I watched 10 episodes straight! That’s how crazy it was. Spanish series never disappoint.”

Another wrote: “This show had me SEATED on the edge of my seat! Gagged me episode after episode!!!! Now I don’t think a second season is needed but I NEED IT.”

Fake Profile on Netflix had me on edge the entire season!!!!! I watched 10 episodes straight! That’s how crazy it was. Spanish series never disappoint. #fakeprofilenetflix — Krystal.KP (@krystalkcp) June 1, 2023

You have to watch Fake Profile on Netflix! It is so good!🥴🔥 pic.twitter.com/jWOyvePbUo — Call me Eve❤️ (@mylittlebeaches) June 3, 2023

This show had me SEATED on the edge of my seat! Gagged me episode after episode!!!! Now I don’t think a second season is needed but I NEED IT#FakeProfileNetflix pic.twitter.com/ounqU06kiF — J🪩 (@jethrothevirgo) June 3, 2023

My new @Netflix obsession is Fake Profile! I hope there’s a second series! — CeriseThéa (@Cerise_x) June 4, 2023

I been up since 4 watching fake profile on netflix 😂 — KAH-ree (@humankarri) June 2, 2023

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.