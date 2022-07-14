Expert reveals whether Love Island’s Ekin-Su is being honest with Davide

Ekin-Su and Davide’s fan-favourite romance hit the rocks again on Wednesday night.

The 28-year-old told Dami and Coco that he didn’t think he’d ever fully trust her after she decided to crack on with Jay a couple of weeks ago.

“I see how she acts when a guy above the average enters the Villa every time. Sometimes the way she acts to the boys I don’t like,” he said, referencing bombshell Adam’s arrival in the villa.

The couple got into a heated row, which resulted in Ekin-Su applauding Davide’s “performance” as he walked off.

As he stormed away, the Italian Stallion called the Turkish actress “as fake as the Louis Vuitton from China”, which left fans in hysterics.

However, speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton explained Ekin-Su is being honest about her feelings towards Davide.

“The attraction between Ekin-Su and Davide is undeniable and they have the potential to have an amazing relationship,” he said.

“From day one, they’ve connected on a deeper level, however, both have let insecurities, ego, pride and jealousy get in the way of their relationship.”

The body language expert revealed that the actress has “evolved” since entering the villa, and has “shown signs of emotional maturity.”

“We can tell this through Ekin-Su’s use of open palm gestures which signify she has nothing to hide and is genuinely being open with her emotions. There is total congruence with Ekin-Su’s gestures and the words she is saying, proving that her non-verbal and verbal communication is in sync.”

However, Darren revealed the Italian Stallion needs to work through his “internal issues” in order to move forward with her.

“He seems to want constant reassurance and verbal validation when it comes to their relationship and his insecurities are forcing him to push Ekin-Su away.”

“We can see his doubts in the way he holds himself around her, he isn’t as tactile with her and at the first sign of confrontation, he removes himself from the situation. However, in order for their romance to progress, Davide needs to be more receptive to Ekin-Su.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

