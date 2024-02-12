EXCLUSIVE! Eve McDowell opens up about her stalking nightmare ahead of documentary release

Virgin Media will air it’s brand-new documentary, Stalked, on Monday night.

The programme details the stories which led to the introduction of Irish stalking legislation in November 2023.

The ground-breaking documentary shines a light on the devastating impact of stalking in Ireland, and charts the journey of the trailblazing women who brought about a seismic change in Irish law.

Through gripping first-hand accounts, the film paints a raw and unfiltered picture of the psychological and emotional toll endured by those who have faced relentless stalking.



Ahead of the documentary’s release, Goss.ie spoke to Eve McDowell, who was stalked by Igor Lewandoski when studying at the University of Galway.

The terrifying ordeal culminated in her stalker breaking in to her home with a hammer and assaulting her housemate.

Since her nightmarish ordeal, Eve has helped countless Irish people through their stalking ordeals.

The 24-year-old co-founded the website Stalking Ireland alongside a fellow stalking victim Una Ring.

The documentary picks up with Eve as her stalker is released from prison and we begin to understand the long-lasting fear and isolation stalking inflicts on its victims.

How did you find reliving your traumatic experience for the documentary? Was it difficult or have you become in any way desensitised to it now?

“No, you never got desensitised to it, I think the first round of interviews that I had done, you do a lot at once and think that you’re desensitised, but then afterwards, it comes crashing down.”

“So having to rehash it over and over again is really tough.”

“And I kind of thought then okay, if this is just one big thing that recounts the story properly, then at least it’s there and people can look at it.”

“I had done every radio station around the country… I think I did 12 radio interviews in one day before.”

“I was saying the same thing over and over again…but it was a good opportunity just to get it all out in my own words, so it was tough but I don’t regret doing it.”

Obviously Igor was released from prison this time last year, how has it been since? Are you still living in fear?

“Most days yeah, to be honest, like it doesn’t really days some you know, I can have a few good months. But even with this coming out now it’s kind of like, ‘Oh God what if he sees it,’ there’s always those, you know, thoughts going on in your head.”

“I think the lead up to the release was probably harder than the weeks afterwards because there’s such a buildup and you think, ‘Oh my God he’s gonna come straight to me kind of thing'”

“I also thought that I had a five-year no-contact order until I found out that he was getting released and I found out that I didn’t have that, so that was a huge knock.”

“He [Igor] actually got released a few months earlier than he was supposed to which I only found out from contacting the Irish Prison Service myself.”

Do you find it difficult to trust people since your stalking nightmare?

“Yeah, I mean, I would be a lot more cautious of who I’m nice to I suppose, I’ve probably become a bit more stern and hardened after it.”

“I think I was a bit naive, I’m from the countryside in Sligo and so you come down for college and you’re nice to everyone so yeah it definitely does make a difference.”

Are you happy with the governments response to get your proposed legislation progressed?

“In some senses, yeah, like we had actually been working on a bill before the bill that came through, which was halfway through the legislative process, but we didn’t have support from the Department of Justice at that stage.”

“So when we found out that the Department of Justice were putting forward a bill, it was bittersweet, because it was like okay, they finally support us, but the bill that we have been working on is getting scrapped.

“This meant a huge delay for victims that were waiting for it to pass so that they could try and prosecute the cases.”

“But once we sat down with the Department of Justice and went over and back with the contents of it, and what the differences were and the gaps that we might have not recognized in the first bill, that made a big difference then.”

”It was hard to wait longer but ultimately now what we have is quite solid.”

“It’s just making sure that the guards know how to use it other people know about it as well, like I already do think we need a national campaign like the one with Coco’s Law, which has been brilliant, and there’s been so much awareness gained during that.”

“But I think yeah, we need like Garda training and an awareness campaign are the two and support services they are the three big things.”

You said before that people around you felt you were overreacting a bit and that you were worried they would think you were full of yourself? Do you think any education could be brought into schools to improve awareness around this topic?

“Yeah, I think it all goes back to like healthy relationships and boundaries of people and basic respect and dignity and consent, it’s all integral. ”

“So I work with active consent now and I’m trying to fit it into the workshops that we do with colleges, first of all, and then hopefully for schools once we review it and make sure that it’s suitable and everything.”

“I think there are ways that you can talk about it without it being scary and daunting because a lot of the time it is like over 50% of the time over relationship breakdown.- which is not what people’s idea of stalking is at all.”

“People usually think it’s a stranger and a bush situation, but the majority of cases it is someone that you know.”

“So I think it comes down to your boundaries and consent, a lot of a lot of it and there’s definitely ways that schools could approach it without it being such a scary topic.”

You mentioned that pop culture has an influence on stalking, The Notebook in particular – would you ever consider doing a campaign to highlight the films that have a negative undertone under them to highlight this issue?

“Yeah, that’d be really interesting because, like, using film and media to look at things through this lens is more approachable for young people as well, instead of dealing with actual cases, it’s like looking at the behaviours.”

“Stalking isn’t like other crimes where you have a checklist and you can go okay, that, that, and that has happened so that means that this is that, it’s more of a pattern of any behaviour that’s fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated.”

“So it can be harder to identify those patterns and piece together that puzzle and I think that’s maybe why there was no legislation around it or awareness around it, because you can’t really put it in a box, you know, like other things, so it’s more nuanced than that, but that would be really interesting.”

What advice to you have for someone who is currently dealing with a stalker situation?

“Definitely to trust yourself because I know myself I was doubtful because the people around me weren’t taking it seriously, and I didn’t feel like the Guards took it that seriously, but I knew deep down that something could go wrong.”

“Document absolutely everything as well, even if it’s in your notes app on your phone, just to keep a log of any behaviors that you think or anything that stands out.”

“There was so much information that I didn’t get to bring forward that I knew I had experienced when it came to my court case, because I didn’t take down dates or times or the correct details.”

“And you do forget things, especially when you’re in that state of trauma so if you can write down absolutely anything, it’s always great and then being able to bring that to the guards and say, ‘Look, this is what’s happened, there’s a pattern here.'”

“I suppose to like read up on what the law actually is because it’s sometimes if you’re presenting a case, and you’re looking for support, people might not be aware that the laws are actually there.”

“I still have people reaching out to me saying, Oh, they’re not, you know, are not being taken seriously, or nothing’s being done.”

“Also rape crisis centres have agreed to take victims of stalking, a lot of them have a goal like rape crisis centre, Women’s Aid are hoping to do something around training as well.”

“And I never would have thought to go to a rape crisis centre at the time in my case, but I think back to both me and Una’s cases, and just before my break in happened and her almost break in happened, we knew within those days that we weren’t safe in our home, but there was nowhere for us to go.”

“So if we had, you known there was emergency services for people that are in high risk situations, just so that there’s leeway or somewhere for them to go for a few nights to even be able to sleep and breathe and think that’d be really important.”

Watch Stalked tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

If you have been affected by the contents of this article you can contact:

Rape Crisis Centre – 1800 77 8888

Samaritans – 116 123

Women’s Aid – 1800 341 900

Men’s Aid – 01 554 3811