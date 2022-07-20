Ex Love Island star shares MAJOR secret about the villa

Ex Love Island star Antigoni has shared a major secret about the villa.

In an interview with the Irish Sun, the bombshell shared a secret only the contestants know about.

The singer revealed: “There’s a ‘voice of god’ that talks to us a lot, it’s like a bit of a Big Brother voice.”

“It might tell you to go to the Beach Hut or something and then you have a chat with them like it’s a real person,” she explained.

With her time in the villa being so short, the blonde beauty said fans never got a chance to really know her.

She said: “It was a shame because when I came out I was like ‘there’s loads people didn’t see’ and I was gutted at the time.

“But I believe that everything happens for a reason and I’ve been having so much fun since I’ve been back – I’m just grateful.”

Since being dropped from the Love Island villa, the 26-year-old has been keeping up with through the show through a screen.

Antigoni also has not held back on her views of the other Islanders, and recently jumped to Jacques O’Neill’s defense after he left the villa.

Talking to Digital Spy, she said: “In terms of a fair light, I feel like Jacques has been put in quite a bad light and he’s actually really lovely.”

“He’s definitely got this laddish/boyish side that can tow the line of being a little bit too cheeky sometimes, but that’s only one side of his personality.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.