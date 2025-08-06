Everything you need to remember before watching Wednesday season two

On August 6th, Netflix dropped the first part of the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday, and if you need a refresher before you watch, we have you covered.

While the first part includes four episodes, viewers will have to wait until September 3rd to watch the second half.

The first season captivated viewers, with many falling in love with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character.

Here are some important things to keep in mind from Season 1 before Season 2.

*Warning, spoilers ahead*

What Kicked Off The Mystery?

Wednesday found herself enrolled at Nevermore, the same magical boarding school outside of Jericho, Vermont, that her parents, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), had attended after she was expelled from public high school due to an incident involving flesh-eating piranhas.

While there, Wednesday begins to develop her psychic skills and meets a variety of other so-called outcasts, including her vivacious werewolf roommate Enid (Emma Myers), gorgon Ajax (Georgie Farmer), and siren Bianca (Joy Sunday).

After a telekinetic student named Rowan (Calum Ross) was brutally murdered by a monster that turned out to be a Hyde, Wednesday and her right-hand man, Thing (Victor Dorobantu) began an investigation to find the Hyde and its master and make the connection between the crimes of the present and Jericho’s dark past.

Where Did The Series End?

In a shock twist, Wednesday discovered her love interest, Tyler, was the monstrous Hyde, who was being manipulated by botany teacher Marily Thornhill, played by none other than Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the original film.

It was then revealed that Marilyn Thornhill was the alias of Laurel Gates, a descendant of Joseph Crackstone (William Houston), the founder of the pilgrims in Jericho during the colonial era, who had staged her own death in order to bring her insane ancestor back to life so he could carry out his mission of exterminating all outcasts.

However, the series ends with Laurel and Tyler being simply detained, leaving their fate open-ended.

What Can We Expect From Season 2

We know that Wednesday will be battling the same stalker who was first introduced in the Season 1 finale’s last scene as Season 2 begins.

Despite the fact that Goody is no longer available to assist as her spirit guide, she will also start exploring her psychic abilities further.

Steve Buscemi, who plays Principal Barry Dort, the new headmaster of Nevermore; Thandiwe Newton, who plays Dr. Rachael Fairburn, the senior psychiatrist of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Tyler’s new home; and the one and only Mother Monster Lady Gaga are notable cast additions.