Everything you need to know ahead of the Celebrity Big Brother launch night – including the rumoured lineup

Celebrity Big Brother will be back on our screens tonight!
The new series of the iconic reality show will return to ITV1, ITVX and Virgin Media Two in Ireland on Monday, April 7th, at 9pm.
AJ Odudu and Will Best are back as hosts of the star-studded reality show.
Take a look at the rumoured lineup for this year’s series:
Chris Hughes
Best known for his stint on Love Island in 2017 and his fiery relationship with Olivia Attwood, Chris was one of the first people rumoured to enter the house.
A source told The Sun On Sunday: “Producers think Chris will be a great addition to the house.”
“He is really entertaining and was one of the most popular and iconic reality contestants with a massive social media following.
“Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales. He’s got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends — he’ll be brilliant.”
Mickey Rourke
80’s action star Mikey Rourke was reportedly the final star to sign up to the reality tv show.
According to The Sun, Mickey will rake in a staggering £1million for his short time on the show.
A source told the publication: “It’s hard to think of a Big Brother booking as big as Mickey Rourke since the show began.”
“Sharon Osbourne was an impressive name last series but an icon of Mickey’s standing brings in a huge amount of clout, the tales he has to tell will no doubt be legendary.”
“Mickey’s outspoken with strong views he isn’t afraid to share, it’s thought he’s on a seven-figure sum as Sharon was rumored to have been paid £100k a day.”
Jack P. Shepherd
Since 2000, Jack, a soap opera star, has played David Platt on Coronation Street.
Last month, The Sun exclusively disclosed that Jack would be leaving the cobbles to enter the CBB home.
A TV insider said: “Jack will be making the most of a gap in appearing on Corrie, which comes as he’s about to be at the centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap.
“His character David will be seen getting left for dead after being hit by a car on the cobbles – but it will transpire it’s actually a bizarre attempt to end his own life.”
Patsy Palmer
Another well-known soap opera star is reportedly planning to join the Celebrity Big Brother house: Patsy Palmer from EastEnders.
Patsy, who is famed for playing Bianca Jackson in the BBC One soap, was last week said to be in “advanced talks” with show bosses.
Daley Thompson
View this post on Instagram
Olympic athlete Daley Thompson is set to enter the CBB house on Monday night.
A TV insider told The Sun: “Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates.”
“As someone who was at the height of his fame in the Eighties, many of them will barely know who he is – but for a generation of older viewers he’ll be seen as a great signing.”
Chesney Hawkes
View this post on Instagram
Chesney Lee Hawkes is an English singer and occasional actor.
A telly source told The Sun: “Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name.
“He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.
“It’s perfect timing for Chesney too as he’s releasing a comeback album in April.”
Ella Rae Wise
View this post on Instagram
Ella Rae Wise is best known for appearing on TOWIE.
As she prepares for her time on Celebrity Big Brother, she has reportedly been having “meltdowns” at home.
After several arguments, 24-year-old Ella is concerned about going no contact with her 34-year-old boyfriend, Dan Edgar.
A source told The Sun: “Ella has been having meltdowns about going on Celebrity Big Brother.”
“She doesn’t trust Dan while she’s in the house and the fact that she won’t know what’s going on is giving her anxiety, by the sounds of it she’s having major cold feet.”
Angelica Bell
View this post on Instagram
According to rumours, TV host Angellica Bell has earned a massive five-figure deal to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.
Fans will be eager to discover if the well-known CBBC legend shares anything about her abrupt departure from The Martin Lewis Show in 2023.
Michael Fabricant
View this post on Instagram
Michael Fabricant, a former Tory politician, is another well-known figure who is said to have received a significant salary to participate on CBB.
According to reports, 74-year-old Sir Michael Fabricant signed a huge six-figure contract to appear on the ITV reality show.
A source told the Mail: “He doesn’t hold back, he’s going to be compulsive viewing, we can’t wait.
“We wanted a top politician but one with enormous personality which would entertain the viewers. He recently lost his seat so was available, already the execs are excited that he will be a star of the series.”
JoJo Siwa
View this post on Instagram
Viral internet sensation JoJo Siwa is reportedly set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday.
The US star first rose to fame on the series Dance Moms and attempted to make it big in the US pop charts.
TV bosses are hoping her outspokenness brings the drama to the house alongside other contestants rumoured to enter.
A TV source told The Sun: “JoJo is a big name among the highly-coveted younger audience and brings with her a big US fan base.”
“She’s one of those names that regular ITV viewers might not know – but certainly will do by the end of the ITV series.”
“Jojo certainly isn’t afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack. Everyone hopes the deal gets over the line.”
Donna Preston
View this post on Instagram
Donna Preston is ready to bring the laughter on the upcoming series.
The 38-year-old has featured in many TV shows and films, such as Den in Coronation Street, a circus compare in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and is known for hosting Apocalypse.
An insider told The Sun: “Donna is one of the funniest stars around and will be a huge asset to the house.”
“She’s worked with ITV on a number of occasions, so they know exactly what she will bring to the table. She’s also a huge fan of Big Brother and regularly appeared on Late and Live last year.”
Trisha Goddard
Talk show presenter Trisha Goddard is another celebrity “confirmed” to be joining the star-studded line-up.
According to a report by The Sun, the presenter is said to be looking forward to her stint on the reality show.
Danny Beard
View this post on Instagram
In 2016, Danny, whose real name is Daniel Curtis, advanced to the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent.
Now, he is hoping to achieve the same level of success on Celebrity Big Brother.
A source told The Sun: “Danny is hilarious and witty yet also great to be around. They’re going to make a great housemate for viewers and the other celebs alike.”