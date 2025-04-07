Everything you need to know ahead of the Celebrity Big Brother launch night – including the rumoured lineup

“Execs are hoping he will bring his huge young fanbase with him to the show, along with some juicy tales. He’s got loads of showbiz mates and has some famous ex girlfriends — he’ll be brilliant.”

Mickey Rourke

80’s action star Mikey Rourke was reportedly the final star to sign up to the reality tv show.

According to The Sun, Mickey will rake in a staggering £1million for his short time on the show.

A source told the publication: “It’s hard to think of a Big Brother booking as big as Mickey Rourke since the show began.”

“Sharon Osbourne was an impressive name last series but an icon of Mickey’s standing brings in a huge amount of clout, the tales he has to tell will no doubt be legendary.”

“Mickey’s outspoken with strong views he isn’t afraid to share, it’s thought he’s on a seven-figure sum as Sharon was rumored to have been paid £100k a day.”

Jack P. Shepherd

Since 2000, Jack, a soap opera star, has played David Platt on Coronation Street.

Last month, The Sun exclusively disclosed that Jack would be leaving the cobbles to enter the CBB home.

A TV insider said: “Jack will be making the most of a gap in appearing on Corrie, which comes as he’s about to be at the centre of a huge storyline on the ITV soap.

“His character David will be seen getting left for dead after being hit by a car on the cobbles – but it will transpire it’s actually a bizarre attempt to end his own life.”

Patsy Palmer

Another well-known soap opera star is reportedly planning to join the Celebrity Big Brother house: Patsy Palmer from EastEnders.

Patsy, who is famed for playing Bianca Jackson in the BBC One soap, was last week said to be in “advanced talks” with show bosses.

Daley Thompson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daley Thompson (@daley_thompson_cbe)

Olympic athlete Daley Thompson is set to enter the CBB house on Monday night.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Daley is notoriously unwoke and likes to be provocative, so it will be interesting to see how he is received by some of the younger housemates.”

“As someone who was at the height of his fame in the Eighties, many of them will barely know who he is – but for a generation of older viewers he’ll be seen as a great signing.”

Chesney Hawkes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chesney Hawkes (@chesneyhawkesofficial)

Chesney Lee Hawkes is an English singer and occasional actor.

A telly source told The Sun: “Everyone knows The One and Only even if the youngsters might not recognise his name.

“He’s also had decades in showbiz so CBB bosses hope he’ll be loose-lipped about celebrity encounters over the years, just like Louis Walsh last year.

“It’s perfect timing for Chesney too as he’s releasing a comeback album in April.”

Ella Rae Wise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E R W ♡ (@ellaraewisex)

Ella Rae Wise is best known for appearing on TOWIE.

As she prepares for her time on Celebrity Big Brother, she has reportedly been having “meltdowns” at home.

After several arguments, 24-year-old Ella is concerned about going no contact with her 34-year-old boyfriend, Dan Edgar.

A source told The Sun: “Ella has been having meltdowns about going on Celebrity Big Brother.”

“She doesn’t trust Dan while she’s in the house and the fact that she won’t know what’s going on is giving her anxiety, by the sounds of it she’s having major cold feet.”

Angelica Bell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angellica Bell (@angellicabell)

According to rumours, TV host Angellica Bell has earned a massive five-figure deal to appear on Celebrity Big Brother.

Fans will be eager to discover if the well-known CBBC legend shares anything about her abrupt departure from The Martin Lewis Show in 2023.

Michael Fabricant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Fabricant (@mike_fabricant)

Michael Fabricant, a former Tory politician, is another well-known figure who is said to have received a significant salary to participate on CBB.

According to reports, 74-year-old Sir Michael Fabricant signed a huge six-figure contract to appear on the ITV reality show.

A source told the Mail: “He doesn’t hold back, he’s going to be compulsive viewing, we can’t wait.

“We wanted a top politician but one with enormous personality which would entertain the viewers. He recently lost his seat so was available, already the execs are excited that he will be a star of the series.”

JoJo Siwa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Viral internet sensation JoJo Siwa is reportedly set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday.

The US star first rose to fame on the series Dance Moms and attempted to make it big in the US pop charts.

TV bosses are hoping her outspokenness brings the drama to the house alongside other contestants rumoured to enter.

A TV source told The Sun: “JoJo is a big name among the highly-coveted younger audience and brings with her a big US fan base.”

“She’s one of those names that regular ITV viewers might not know – but certainly will do by the end of the ITV series.”

“Jojo certainly isn’t afraid to speak up and is expected to be one of the more controversial names in the pack. Everyone hopes the deal gets over the line.”

Donna Preston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donna Preston (@thedonnapreston)

Donna Preston is ready to bring the laughter on the upcoming series.

The 38-year-old has featured in many TV shows and films, such as Den in Coronation Street, a circus compare in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, and is known for hosting Apocalypse.

An insider told The Sun: “Donna is one of the funniest stars around and will be a huge asset to the house.”

“She’s worked with ITV on a number of occasions, so they know exactly what she will bring to the table. She’s also a huge fan of Big Brother and regularly appeared on Late and Live last year.”

Trisha Goddard

Talk show presenter Trisha Goddard is another celebrity “confirmed” to be joining the star-studded line-up.

According to a report by The Sun, the presenter is said to be looking forward to her stint on the reality show.

Danny Beard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Beard (@thedannybeard)

In 2016, Danny, whose real name is Daniel Curtis, advanced to the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Now, he is hoping to achieve the same level of success on Celebrity Big Brother.

A source told The Sun: “Danny is hilarious and witty yet also great to be around. They’re going to make a great housemate for viewers and the other celebs alike.”