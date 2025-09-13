Everything you need to know ahead of the 2025 Emmys

Television’s biggest night is almost here.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place this Sunday, September 14, honouring the best shows that aired between June 2024 and May 2025.

While the Creative Arts Emmys have already been handed out earlier this month, the spotlight now shifts to the main ceremony, where the industry gathers to celebrate its most acclaimed performances, creators, and stories.

This year’s ceremony will air live on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and will be hosted for the first time by stand-up comic Nate Bargatze.

The preshow and red-carpet coverage will start earlier in the day, setting the stage for one of Hollywood’s most star-studded evenings.

In terms of nominations, Severance leads the pack with an impressive 27 nods, reaffirming its place as one of television’s most ambitious dramas.

Apple TV+ also has a major contender in The Studio, a breakout comedy that earned 23 nominations, tying the record for the most nominations in a single year for a comedy series.

Other heavyweight dramas in contention include Andor, The Diplomat, The Last of Us, Paradise, The Pitt, Slow Horses, and The White Lotus.

The star-studded list of presenters adds even more shine to the evening, with appearances by Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathy Bates, and Alan Cumming, among many others.

Special reunions and anniversaries will also be acknowledged: Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel are set to appear together in honour of the 25th anniversary of Gilmore Girls, while long-running staples such as Grey’s Anatomy and the Law & Order franchise will receive nods to their cultural impact.

Beyond the awards themselves, Emmy night always carries its share of traditions and behind-the-scenes glamour.

Nominees and presenters will once again be treated to the Emmys Giving Suite and luxury gift bags, curated by Distinctive Assets, which are valued at approximately $25,000 each.

These exclusive bags are presented to all nominees, winners, and presenters, offering a curated selection of luxury items and experiences.

The contents encompass a diverse mix of skincare, makeup, fashion, food, and beverage items from various brands.