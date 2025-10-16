Everything you need to know about The Celebrity Traitors finale as air date is confirmed

The air date for the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors has been confirmed.

Last week, fans of the gripping reality show The Traitors were thrilled when the UK’s first celebrity version debuted on BBC One.

The series, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, follows 19 famous faces as they are thrown into a game of deception and lies in a Scottish Highlands castle.

In the competition, the celebrities are split up into Traitors and Faithful in a bid to win up to £100,000 for their chosen charity.

It is the Traitors’ role to avoid detection and secretly ‘murder’ a player each night, while the Faithful are tasked with unmasking the Traitors and preventing them from stealing the prize pot for themselves.

As the second week of The Celebrity Traitors comes to an end, the BBC has now treated fans to confirmation of the finale’s air date.

The broadcaster has announced that the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, November 6 at 9pm. The episode will also be an extended one, with the runtime stretching to 70 minutes.

The BBC’s logline for the finale teases: “The celebrities have been playing for the chance to win up to £100,000 for their chosen charities, but will the Faithful banish all of the Traitors to secure victory, or will the Traitors manage to deceive until the bitter end?”

The broadcaster has also revealed that there will be a special extended episode of The Celebrity Traitors’ companion show, The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked.

Uncloaked will air on BBC Two directly after the finale, where Ed Gamble will be joined by the all-star cast, the finalists and Claudia Winkleman. The episode will showcase Claudia and the cast “reacting to the final episode and revealing everything about their time at the castle.”

Fans will have to wait until the final episode to see if this series’ Traitors – Jonathan Ross, Cat Burns and Alan Carr – will be able to avoid detection and succeed in stealing the money for their chosen charities.

The first episode of The Celebrity Traitors has already been watched by over 11.7m viewers to date, breaking its own record for the most viewed episode of The Traitors UK.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 9pm on BBC One.