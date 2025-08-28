Everything you need to know about Ryan Murphy’s next Monster series on Netflix – starring Charlie Hunnam

Calling all true crime fans!

Netflix has just dropped brand-new images from the next chapter of its hit Monster series, and fans are already buzzing.

This time, Ryan Murphy and long-time collaborator Ian Brennan are diving into the twisted world of Ed Gein, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history.

“You know the iconic horror films his twisted legacy inspired, but you may not know his name… yet. Monster: The Ed Gein Story arrives on Netflix 3 October,” the platform teased, sending shivers down spines everywhere.

The series has become known for tackling the darkest chapters of true crime.

The first season followed the horrifying story of Jeffrey Dahmer, whose killing spree in the 70s and 80s shocked the world.

The second turned to the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who murdered their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion in the late 80s.

Now, it’s Ed Gein’s turn – and stepping into the role is none other than Charlie Hunnam.

The Sons of Anarchy star has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation to play the quiet, seemingly harmless Wisconsin farmer who was hiding one of the most grotesque secrets in American history.

The show’s synopsis doesn’t hold back either: “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm, hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

“Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades.”

From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Ed Gein’s legacy gave rise to some of cinema’s most iconic monsters, cementing him as the blueprint for modern horror.

Alongside Charlie Hunnam, the cast features Suzanna Son, Tom Hollander, Laurie Metcalf, Olivia Williams, Vicky Krieps, Joey Pollari, Tyler Jacob Moore and more.

Fans are already buzzing for the series, but some have their reservations.

“Can’t wait for this, these are so good,” wrote one, while another added: “This is going to be chilling. Perfect casting. Ryan Murphy always delivers dark and twisted stories, this one’s going to be wild.”

Others remain wary after past controversy, writing: “After how they handled the Menendez Brothers, I’m cautious. This is going to make or break the series for me.”

One thing’s certain — Monster: The Ed Gein Story promises Murphy at his darkest. The series lands on Netflix on October 3rd.