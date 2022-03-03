One episode delves into the case of Dorothea Puente, a serial killer who drugged disabled and elderly tenants, cashed in their social security checks and buried them afterwards.

Another episode investigates the case of K.C Joy, who murdered her roommate Maribel Ramos.

The series also looks into the case of con artist Youssef Khater, who duped his tenants of a huge amount of money and later started attacking them.

The two-part finale follows the story of Jamison Bachman, who murdered his brother.