True crime docuseries Worst Roommate Ever joined Netflix earlier this week.
The five-part series highlights four harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares for their unsuspecting victims when their malevolent and sometimes violent intentions are revealed.
The unsettling true stories chronicle the masked menace that can be lurking right down the hall.
One episode delves into the case of Dorothea Puente, a serial killer who drugged disabled and elderly tenants, cashed in their social security checks and buried them afterwards.
Another episode investigates the case of K.C Joy, who murdered her roommate Maribel Ramos.
The series also looks into the case of con artist Youssef Khater, who duped his tenants of a huge amount of money and later started attacking them.
The two-part finale follows the story of Jamison Bachman, who murdered his brother.
Taking to Twitter to react to the series, one viewer wrote: “If you love true crime I recommend this.”
Another tweeted: “Anybody else binged watched all of #WorstRoommateEver in less than one day?? NETFLIX GIMME MORE OF THESE SORT OF DOCUMENTARIES!!”
A third wrote: “I highly recommend #WorstRoommateEver on Netflix Absolute madness.”
Worst Roommate Ever is available to watch on Netflix now.