Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new true-crime documentary The Tinder Swindler

Netflix’s new true-crime documentary, The Tinder Swindler, is set to shed light on the dangers of online dating.

Brought to us by the makers of Don’t F**k With Cats, the film tells the real-life story of ‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut, who conned millions from women he met through the dating app.

The documentary will feature three of his victims – Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm.

The women will share their extraordinary and often terrifying experiences with Shimon, who posed as a billionaire playboy named Simon Leviev.

According to the Times of Israel, Shimon fled Israel in 2017 to avoid facing trial for fraud-related charges.

After travelling to Europe, he posed as Simon Leviev, the son of Russian-Israeli diamond mogul Leviev.

The fraudster essentially ran a Ponzi scheme by wooing women he met on Tinder with lavish gifts and trips, which he paid for with money he’d stolen from previous women.

After dazzling each victim enough, ‘Simon’ would ask to borrow money from them because for security reasons he couldn’t use his own money, but promised to pay them back.

He would then start the cycle all over again with a different woman.

The Tinder Swindler will reveal how Shimon’s victims eventually teamed up to get him arrested for his crimes.

The Tinder Swindler is on Netflix now.