Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new sex-ed series The Principles of Pleasure

People are loving Netflix’s new sex education series The Principles of Pleasure.

The three-part limited series, which joined the streaming platform March 22, is about the complex world of women’s pleasure.

The show, narrated by comedian Michelle Buteau, interviews women all across the world on their sexual experiences, with input from experts peppered throughout.

While female intimacy tends to be insufficiently explored in shows, this series includes discussions on female orgasms, sex toys, and the anatomy of the female genitalia.

The Principles of Pleasure also highlights misogyny and shame surrounding the topic, needed to break unnecessary stereotypes.

Netflix’s official synopsis of the show reads: “Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure — and puts stubborn myths to rest”.

Taking to Twitter, fans are calling the show a “need to watch for women”, “mind-blowing” and “amazing”.

Here are some more reactions to the series:

everyone stop what you’re doing & watch the principles of pleasure. women, you’ll thank me later. men, your women will thank YOU later. — miss madelyn avery 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@madelyn_moye) March 28, 2022

PLEASE GIVE NETFLIX’S THE PRINCIPLES OF PLEASURE ALL AWARDS IN THE WORLDDDD — Milyarder (@ctymrsh) March 27, 2022

Every guy i ever talk to ever again will be forced to watch the Principles of Pleasure on Netflix — bean (@soup5791) March 28, 2022

y’all should watch the principles of pleasure on netflix. v informative and really shows how much they failed us on sex education when we were growing up. — 𝚜𝚕𝚒𝚖𝚎 💫 (@sdejesus_xo) March 27, 2022

I think all women should watch The Principles of Pleasure on Netflix. Absolutely mind blowing… Men should too but it’s a need to watch for women… — Even (@never_novia) March 23, 2022

Ohhhh!!!🔥🔥

I think every adult needs to grab a glass of wine, whisky, brandy, coffee or beer…

And watch The Principles of PLEASURE!! BOTH WOMEN & MEN!! Yes, BOTH…

Sit back, open your mind.. by Episode 2.. y’all be jumping!#ThePrinciplesOfPleasure@netflix

ENJOY! — CMukeni (@CMukeni) March 22, 2022

The principles of pleasure is a must watch for every woman. I’m learning so much. Kudos to Netflix for this 👍 — Grace (@gracesoko28) March 24, 2022

finished the principles of pleasure on Netflix and it was so good! I love that it encourages us to explore our bodies sexually. I wish more people weren’t so taboo about this subject. It’s normal and healthy. — Amber 🌷 (@Amberbrehh) March 25, 2022



