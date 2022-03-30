Ad
Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new sex-ed series The Principles of Pleasure

Ciara O'Mahony
People are loving Netflix’s new sex education series The Principles of Pleasure.

The three-part limited series, which joined the streaming platform March 22, is about the complex world of women’s pleasure.

The show, narrated by comedian Michelle Buteau, interviews women all across the world on their sexual experiences, with input from experts peppered throughout.

 

While female intimacy tends to be insufficiently explored in shows, this series includes discussions on female orgasms, sex toys, and the anatomy of the female genitalia.

The Principles of Pleasure also highlights misogyny and shame surrounding the topic, needed to break unnecessary stereotypes.

Netflix’s official synopsis of the show reads: “Sex, joy and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure — and puts stubborn myths to rest”.

Taking to Twitter, fans are calling the show a “need to watch for women”, “mind-blowing” and “amazing”.

Here are some more reactions to the series:


