Everything you need to know about Netflix’s new binge-worthy series One Of Us Is Lying

One Of Us Is Lying joined Netflix earlier this week, and it is currently one of the most-watched shows on the streaming giant.

Based on Karen M. McManus’s #1 New York Times best-selling novel, the series is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive.

Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

The series debuted late last year in the United States, airing on streaming service Peacock – and Netflix recently nabbed the rights for the UK and Ireland.

The show stars Mark McKenna as victim Simon, Chibuikem Uche as baseball pitcher Cooper, Annalisa Cochrane as cheerleader Addy, Marianly Tejada as overachiever Bronwyn, and Cooper van Grootel as drug dealer Nate.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to react to the series and although there has been a mixed reaction, most people are loving the show.

i just finished watching “one of us is lying”and I HAVE NO WORDS. it has been amazing, and certainly exceeded my expectations !!! impossible to recover from this — xime🧣 (@swiftchImt) February 19, 2022

i just watched ‘one of us is lying’ on netflix and yall… that was the best 5 hours and 23 minutes of my life pic.twitter.com/MlTMPFyYju — Charlie:)🍂 (@_hugs4charlie) February 18, 2022

I just binge-watched One Of Us Is Lying and like… wow… that sure was one hell of a ride. Really really good plotwist. — goldie🫐 (@honeyncurry) February 20, 2022

just finished watching ‘one of us is lying’ on netflix. i thought it was really good. — abi (@langfrd) February 19, 2022

Binge watched One Of Us Is Lying on Netflix. Now, wish me luck to stay fresh for work tomorrow. — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) February 18, 2022

The show has officially been renewed for a second season, based on the second book ‘One Of Us Is Next’.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: “We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of One of Us Is Lying resonated so strongly with our YA audience.”

“The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Showrunner Erica Saleh added: “We are so happy with the reception of season 1, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in season 2. We can’t wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!”