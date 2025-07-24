Everything we know as Only Murders In The Building gets a release date for season five

Only murders In The Building season five will officially be released on Disney+/Hulu on September 9th.

Three episodes will premiere on the day, with the rest being released weekly.

Here’s everything we know about the latest season:

When will season 5 of Only Murders in the Building come out?

Where did season 4 leave off?

*Warning: Spoilers ahead for Murders in the Building season 4.*

The murder mystery of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) was neatly resolved in the Only Murders in the Building season 4 conclusion, but it also opened into a new one right away.

It had been revealed that Sazz was murdered by Marshall P.Pope, the screenwriter of the Only Murders film.

Marshall, whose real name was Rex Bailey, had been Sazz’s former protégé and had stolen her screenplay, but when she found out and threatened to expose him, he killed her.

Meanwhile, in another plot line, after escaping from prison, Charles’ ex-girlfriend Jan hid out in the Arconia, in an attempt to uncover who had killed her former flame Sazz.

She was ultimately rearrested after shooting and killing Marshall.

However, as the trio celebrated Oliver and Loretta’s wedding, a new mystery emerged: who killed the Arconia’s beloved doorman Lester, who was found dead in the fountain at the end of the season?

What is the plot of the fifth season?

The official description of Season 5 states: “After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident.”

“Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia.”

“The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Who will return for Only Murders in the Building Season 5?

The main cast will be back, including Steve Martin’s character Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short’s character Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez’s character Mabel Mora.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, Jackie Hoffman as Uma, and Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard are other recurring cast members who have been on the show from Season 1.

Tea Leoni, wife of Nicky “The Neck” Caccimelio, who made a brief appearance in the Season 4 finale, is likely to have a larger role in Season 5.

At the end of season four, she sought out the original trio and asked for their assistance in looking into the death of someone dear to her.

Can we expect any new characters?

New cast members for season five include Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Jermaine Fowler.