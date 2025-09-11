Everything we know about Victoria Beckham’s Netflix docuseries so far

Victoria Beckham will take centre stage in her own Netflix docuseries, set to debut globally on October 9, 2025, the streamer has announced.

Titled Victoria Beckham, the three-part series follows David’s 2023 docuseries and revolves around her life as a Spice Girls pop icon and fashion and beauty entrepreneur.

It will also address the pressures of fame, body image struggles, and the challenges of running a luxury brand.

The series will provide an “intimate” look at Beckham’s multifaceted life and career, tracking her journey as she prepares for her most ambitious runway show yet at Paris Fashion Week, according to Netflix’s Tudum.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and produced by Emmy-nominated Nicola Howson, who also worked on Netflix’s Beckham documentary, the project brings together an experienced team behind the camera.

Victoria Beckham told Bloomberg that her husband encouraged her to do the documentary, saying: “My husband convinced me to do this documentary. To be honest, I wasn’t sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brand.”

She admitted the series will show her vulnerable side: “I thought long and hard about it, and then I realized that now is the time to do it. I’ve been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls.”

“And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions. I’ve been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it’s taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past,” she continued.

The documentary will more than likely feature her family, with husband David Beckham set to appear along with their four children, as Victoria teased: “He might end up on the cutting-room floor. I mean, who knows? They have filmed a little bit of David and the children because they’re such a huge part of everything.”

Viewers will be interested to see if they can catch a glimpse of the famous fairs son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola amid their rumoured family rift.

While their alleged feud only surfaced in recent months, family insiders have claimed the tension between them dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s lavish wedding.

Speculation about family tension intensified around David’s 50th birthday celebrations earlier this year, held at the Michelin-starred Core restaurant in London.

Reports initially suggested that Brooklyn and Nicola had planned to skip the Met Gala to attend David’s party, but they ended up missing both.

Brooklyn also missed several other birthday events held in Miami, the Cotswolds, France, and London.

He even declined a personal invitation from David to join a “boys’ fishing trip” with his brothers.

The trip had been planned six months earlier, and Brooklyn had arrived in the UK in time—but ultimately didn’t go.