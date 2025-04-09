Everything we know about The White Lotus season four

The third season of The White Lotus, which has been riddled with controversy, finally came to an end with an explosive final episode earlier this week.

After much anticipation and a flurry of fan theories, the season 3 finale of The White Lotus finally revealed which guests met a fatal end during their stay at the luxury resort.

The third season of The White Lotus was overshadowed by controversy this year, due to the show’s shocking incest storyline between Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s characters.

However, despite the controversy surrounding the show, fans are already begging to know EVERYTHING about season four.

In a press release in January 2025, HBO announced that another season of the popular series would be coming.

However, the streaming service has not yet announced a release date for the fourth season.

Production is expected to begin sometime in 2026, which—based on the show’s prior timelines—means the next season likely won’t air until late 2026 or early 2027.

Further, the location of the fourth season is yet to be announced, however creator Mark White had previously stated he wants to “hit every continent.”

Taking this into consideration, the series has explored North America (Hawaii), Europe (Sicily), and Asia (Thailand), leaving South America, Australia, Africa, and even Antarctica still on the map.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mike confessed there was “already pressure,” from HBO for season four.

He said: “There’s already pressure from HBO [for season 4]. When they have something they’re bullish on, they want to get it out there.”

“We were supposed to start scouting in April, and I was like, ‘You guys, I haven’t been home in three years.'”

Fans have theorised each season represents one of the seven deadly sins, with season one focusing on greed and season two on lust, with some suggesting season three focused on envy or pride.

This would leave Gluttony, Wrath or Sloth to be an option for season four.