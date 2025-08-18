Here’s the first look and release date for Netflix’s House of Guinness

One of Ireland’s most researched families is getting a Netflix series made about their legacy and it’s all about the founder of a pint of Guinness.

House of Guinness explores an epic story inspired by one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – the Guinness Family.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

The series will follow the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.

Written by Peaky’s Blinders creator Steven Knight, the highly-anticipated drama series is set to be released on Netflix on 25 September 2025.

Commenting on the script, Anne Mensah, Vice President of UK Content, Netflix, said that Steven scripts “read like pages torn out of a classic novel, spinning the story of the four heirs to the Guinness fortune, and how their lives and loves are changed by it overnight.”

“We cannot wait to see this story come to life through Tom Shankland’s inspired vision and his breathtaking cast.”

Here is a list of the House of Guinness cast:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O’Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan

Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence