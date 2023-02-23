Everything we know about Love Island’s new bombshell Keanan – who has a big connection to Ireland

Keanan Brand is heading into the Love Island villa as a new bombshell.

The 24-year-old hails from Wigan, but has boasted that he’s “of Irish heritage” so he’s “always got the luck of the Irish”.

Keanan is a professional rugby player, and was part of Ireland’s squad for last year’s World Cup, although he didn’t make his international debut due to injury.

The sports star, who currently plays for the Leigh Leopards in the Betfred Super League, described himself as “energetic, caring and happy go lucky” before he entered the Love Island villa.

“I’ve got the gift of the gab so I will definitely bring some fun, I want to go in, have a great time and find love!” he said.

When asked what he’s looking for in a partner, Keanan said: “Personality is massive for me, I want a girl who is polite and has good morals. I like someone I can bounce off , so they need to have lots of energy.”

He also revealed he has his eye on Samie and Jessie, and said: “If I could draw my perfect girl based on looks it would be her. I think she’s looking for someone that is cheeky and confident, and that’s me! May the best man win.”

“Jessie is also up there, I know she’s with Will but I think me and her will get on well.”

“It seems like everyone is stepping on each other’s toes so I’m going to do the same! I’ve got my eye on Samie but Tom is obviously a big handsome lad – but in my opinion he doesn’t really get past the looks,” he continued.

“I’m going in there to find a girl – that’s my number one priority.”

Keanan will enter the Love Island villa during Friday’s episode, which airs on Virgin Media Two at 9pm.

