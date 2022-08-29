Ad
Everything we know about HBO Max’s new limited series The Idol – starring The Weeknd and Lily Rose-Depp

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
The teaser trailer for HBO Max’s highly anticipated series The Idol dropped last week.

From the creator of Euphoria, the show sees a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult (played by The Weeknd) enter a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol (Lily Rose-Depp).

Singer Troye Sivan, Suzanna Son, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Da’vine Joy Randolph, and Hank Azaria also star in the series, along with Korean rapper/singer Jennie of the girl group Blackpink.

A release for the series, which is being dubbed “the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood”, has not yet been confirmed.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, also co-wrote and executive produced the show.

Check out the official teaser below:

 

