Everything we know about Georgia Harrison’s revenge porn documentary

Georgia Harrison’s ITV documentary about becoming a victim of revenge porn will air tonight.

The reality star’s ex Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison earlier this month, after he was found guilty of sharing a secret sex tape of them.

Bear, who won Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, filmed the pair having sex on CCTV without Georgia’s consent and claims he made £40,000 after he uploaded it to OnlyFans.

He was convicted of voyeurism and two counts of disclosing private, sexual photographs and films.

Alongside his 21-month jail sentence, Bear was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years and was slapped with a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting Georgia.

Bear will also have notification requirements to keep police informed about his address and whereabouts for 10 years.

Victims of any kind of sexual offence in the UK are automatically granted anonymity, but Georgia bravely decided to waive her right to anonymity in order to speak out about her experience.

The former Love Island star will open up about the ordeal in ITV’s Georgia vs. Bear: Revenge Porn.

The documentary will feature vlogs from Georgia as the case unfolded, as well as interviews from her mum Nicola and fellow Love Island contestants.

In one emotional scene, the 28-year-old says: “I don’t know what to do anymore. I’ve had my dignity and my privacy ripped beneath me, I’ve had my life changed forever.”

“I’ve lost self-respect, I feel guilt, I feel ashamed… and he is just laughing, joking, having the time of his life.”

Georgia hopes that by sharing her story, she will encourage other victims to come forward.

She says: “Hopefully one day girls can look at me and think, she went in there, she did it, she was strong, we can do it.”

Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear will air on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 10pm.