Everything we know about brand new Irish crime drama series Redemption

The eagerly anticipated, brand new crime drama thriller Redemption starts on Virgin Media One tonight at 9pm.

Filmed in Ireland, this six-part series features a leading Irish cast including acclaimed actress Paula Malcomson, Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney, Ian Lloyd Anderson, Moe Dunford and Keith McErlean.

In episode one, we meet Liverpool based DI Colette Cunningham (Paula Malcomson) as she gets an unexpected call from Dublin. A body has been found, and Colette is listed as next of kin to which she knows nothing about.

She takes the next ferry to Dublin to learn that it is her daughter, Kate, who disappeared 20 years ago. Consumed by grief, Colette resolves to stay in Ireland to work for the Garda, while also piecing together the truth about Kate’s death.

If she did fail her daughter in life, Colette is determined to do right by her now – but is she prepared for what she finds?

Watch ‘Redemption’ tonight and every Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One. Virgin TV customers get to watch it first on Virgin Media More.