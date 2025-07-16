Everyone’s saying the same thing about the new Stranger Things season 5 trailer

Everyone’s saying the same thing about the “intense” Stranger Things season 5 teaser trailer that was released today ahead of the highly anticipated new season.

In the chilling clip, we see the Hawkins crew reunited as they prepare to save their world from the evil force of Vecna.

The beginning of the trailer centres around a countdown, with characters listening from various locations, presumably around the town.

We witness the military taking over Hawkins, which appears to now be home to a growing portal to the Upside Down (that broke open at the end of season 4).

There are Demogorgons on the loose amidst an action-packed sequence featuring plenty of concerned-looking characters and explosions before Vecna turns up in the final shot.

“Found you,” he calls out, before the trailer ends.

The final instalment of Stranger Things will drop in five instalments with Vol. 1 landing on 26 November, Vol. 2 on 25 December, and the final episode on 31 December.

Fans wasted no time in taking to social media to share their thoughts on the first official snippet provided of the new season, with one person writing on X: “This is gunna be epic.”

Another added, “My goosebumps are hella intense with this one. I AM SHAKING.”

A third penned: “THIS IS MAKING ME SO EMOTIONAL I’M NOT READY FOR IT TO END😭😭😭😭.”

A fourth fan said, “BEST TEASER EVER MADE.”

This is gunna be epic — Katy Steele (@KatySteele4real) July 16, 2025

THIS IS MAKING ME SO EMOTIONAL I’M NOT READY FOR IT TO END 😭😭😭😭 — ava ౨ৎ | st5 (@ava4byler) July 16, 2025

My goosebumps are hella intense with this one. I AM SHAKING. — 𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜𝚔𝚔𝚊 (@jesskkaa_) July 16, 2025

BEST TEASER EVER MADE — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) July 16, 2025