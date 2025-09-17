Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing as The Summer I Turned Pretty FINALLY comes to an end

The Summer I Turned Pretty
The Summer I Turned Pretty has finally come to an end, but has Belly Conklin decided to choose herself, or one of the Fisher brothers?

In the third and final season, Belly is shown getting ready to marry Jeremiah, but hours before the wedding, Conrad declares his unwavering love for her.

After Jeremiah called off the wedding, Belly fled to Paris in search of a fresh start, but the latest episode left viewers in suspense, as Conrad boarded a plane to Paris to confess his feelings for Belly.

*Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3.*

Upon arriving in Paris, ready to confess his love, Conrad finds Belly getting ready for her birthday celebrations, and despite her reluctance, she agrees to show him around the city.

Despite, of course, visiting Paris to confess his feelings, Conrad feigns that he is in town due to a work obligation in Brussels.

As the pair explore the City of Love, Belly invites Conrad to her birthday dinner, and the viewers learn that Belly “dumped” her recent flame, Benito.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

As the pair celebrate her birthday, Belly and Conrad share a romantic moment and spend the night together, but things aren’t going to be smooth sailing for the couple.

Despite his emotional and romantic declaration of love, Belly remains uncertain about their future as a couple and sends her ex-boyfriend off to Brussels.

However, hope was not lost for Bonrad fans, as the closing scenes show Belly reflecting on her choice, as she ponders: “I still love him. I have brown hair and brown eyes and I will always love Conrad Fisher.”

Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty

On the train, the couple reunites, and Belly makes her decision to pick Conrad clear by telling him, “I choose you.”

After that, they go back to Cousins together, and as the credits roll, viewers learn that they had a wonderful Christmas in Paris.

*Most* viewers were delighted to see the pair finally reunite – those who were #Bonrad fans and the internet lost its cool at the final moments.

See how they reacted below:

