Everyone is saying the same thing after the first Dingo Dollar Challenge on I’m A Celeb

ITV
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returned to our screens on Sunday, November 6.

The ITV show made its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, after being filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales for the past two years.

Monday night saw footballer Jill Scott and Hollyoaks star Owen Warner take part in the first Dingo Dollar Challenge of the 2022 series.

Jill and Owen at Kev’s Deals on Wheels | Twitter @imacelebrity

Jill and Owen were tasked with finding crossword clues at the bottom of a pond, which they had to solve with giant letters floating in the pond.

I’m A Celeb fans were in hysterics during the episode, as they watched the pair try to answer the clues, and spell the answers correctly.

Viewers called for the duo to receive more air time, and some dubbed them the early favourites of the series.

One Twitter user wrote: “Jill and Owen are the duo we never knew we needed!,” while another penned: “jill and owen are my fav duo on this show give them all the air time pls.” 

