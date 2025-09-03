Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Wednesday season two – part two as Lady Gaga FINALLY makes an appearance

Lady Gaga in "Wednesday." Credit: Sophy Holland/Netflix
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Wednesday season two – part two finally dropped on Wednesday, September 3rd, and fans have been waiting for a special cameo.

In November of 2024, Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Lady Gaga would appear in the series, which seemed fitting as her song Bloody Mary had gone viral during the first season.

Since then, fans have waited with bated breath to get a glimpse at Mother Monster herself, as she arrived at Nevermore.

However, fans were left disappointed to learn that the superstar only appears for one minute and 42 seconds, according to Mashable. 

She appears as Rosaline Rotwood, a long-dead psychic Raven and teacher from Nevermore who taught Wednesday’s Grandmama Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley) in Season 2, episode 6.

Wednesday pays a visit to her grave in an attempt to temporarily regain her psychic powers.

Rosaline challenges Wednesday’s willpower in a vision while floating ethereally in an all-white gown.

Her character then challenges Wednesday to hold her hand over a candle for as long as possible, in order to gain back her powers.

See how fans reacted to the cameo below:

