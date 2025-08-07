Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about Wednesday season two part one

Wednesday Season 2 | Netflix
Everyone is saying the same thing about Wednesday, Season Two, Part One, following its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, the 6th of August.

While the first part includes four episodes, viewers will have to wait until September 3rd to watch the second half.

The first season captivated viewers, with many falling in love with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character.

Steve Buscemi, who plays Principal Barry Dort, the new headmaster of Nevermore; Thandiwe Newton, who plays Dr. Rachael Fairburn, the senior psychiatrist of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Tyler’s new home; and the one and only Mother Monster Lady Gaga are notable cast additions.

However, fans will have to wait until part two to see who Lady Gaga portrays, as she was absent from the first part.

Following the release, fans praised the second season, with some calling it “way better than the first season.”

See what viewers had to say below:

