Everyone is saying the same thing about Wednesday, Season Two, Part One, following its debut on Netflix on Wednesday, the 6th of August.

While the first part includes four episodes, viewers will have to wait until September 3rd to watch the second half.

The first season captivated viewers, with many falling in love with Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of the character.

Steve Buscemi, who plays Principal Barry Dort, the new headmaster of Nevermore; Thandiwe Newton, who plays Dr. Rachael Fairburn, the senior psychiatrist of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, Tyler’s new home; and the one and only Mother Monster Lady Gaga are notable cast additions.

However, fans will have to wait until part two to see who Lady Gaga portrays, as she was absent from the first part.

Following the release, fans praised the second season, with some calling it “way better than the first season.”

See what viewers had to say below:

WEDNESDAY SEASON TWO IS WAAAYYY BETTER THAN S1 BECAUSE WHAT THE HELL IS HAPPENING ?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/0SjrGoXI1z — ♡ Soleil ♤ WENCLAIR S2 SPOILERS‼️ (@FilledWWoes) August 6, 2025

Ok just finished the first 4 episodes of #WednesdaySeason2 and girl what a show. I KNEW they were going to leave Gaga for the second part and I’m living for it even tho I know it’s gonna be a little cameo.

The last episode???? Cinema 🚬pic.twitter.com/u413jJu4VG — not a safe space 💋 (@LilithTheKunt) August 7, 2025

alright part 1 of season 2 of wednesday was actually pretty fire, i was entertained — savv 🍎 (@savandaya) August 7, 2025

Lowkey having the time of my life with Wednesday season 2. Everyone thank Jenna Ortega — hyacinth (@halcyonhyacinth) August 7, 2025

Those 4 episodes of Wednesday season 2 was good. Hella excited for the last 4 next month. I’m sure the woman she saved at the end was her Aunt. And that nigga Tyler out lol. I’ll give Wednesday credit she was NOT phased when that nigga stopped to her lol. I love this show — DreDaBug (@DreDaBug7) August 7, 2025

i dunno if anyone here gaf about wednesday but as someone who grew up with the addams family i do… BUT SEASON 2 JUST CAME OUT RIGHT. I WATCHED ALL 4 EPISODES. I NEED PART 2 TO COME OUT NEOOOWWWW!!!!!!! i absolutely love it so far i love how it parallels season 1 — cupid ʚ♡ɞ (@confetticupid) August 7, 2025