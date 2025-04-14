Everyone is saying the same thing about the ‘unlikely feud’ between housemates on Celebrity Big Brother

Everyone is saying the same thing about the “unlikely feud” between housemates Patsy Palmer and Angellica Bell on Celebrity Big Brother.

On Sunday night, viewers were in for a dramatic episode, as Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke was axed from the show following “further inappropriate language.”

However, following the removal of the Hollywood actor, viewers spotted a “very random feud,” emerging.

As the housemates found out about Mickey’s departure, Angellica snapped at Patsy Palmer.

The soap actor misheard the broadcaster talking to 38-year-old comedian Donna Preston and assumed Donna was also about to accompany Mickey out the door.

Patsy asked: “Are you staying?” to which Angellica snapped: “You just came over and you asked her if she was okay, what about me?”

Choking back tears Angellica went on: “You rarely ask me if I’m okay” leaving Patsy to clarify: “Oh Ange, I’m sorry, I just thought I heard her say she was leaving.”

Angellica continued: “Because it does affect all of us” to which Patsy agreed before they shared a hug.

Viewers were shocked at the conversation with one writing: “What is going on in this CBB. Did Angellica Bell just front Patsy Palmer for not asking how she was?”

Another wrote: “Thought Angellica was gonna square up to Patsy then WTF?!”

A third wrote: “I honestly thought Angellica was joking in character when she snapped at Pasty, what’s all that about??”

