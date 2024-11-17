Ad
Everyone is saying the same thing about this year’s I’m A Celeb after ‘unbelievable’ first episode

Danny Jones on I'm A Celeb | ITV
The 2024 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here got off to a thrilling start on Sunday night.

Ant and Dec returned as hosts with a fresh group of celebrities entering the Australian jungle.

This year’s cast includes WAG Coleen Rooney, Corrie star Alan Halsall, social media star GK Barry, Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan, broadcaster Melvin Odoom, Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio host Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones and Loose Woman star Jane Moore.

2024 I’m a Celeb cast

The first episode documented the celebrities hair-raising journey into camp.

Half the stars were forced to down a welcome drink of blended bull’s penis and fish eyes with a vomit fruit garnish, before sprinting across a sprawling estate to reach a helicopter.

The celebs then had to complete a separate skydive as they raced to reach and pair up with one of their fellow contestants waiting for them on a beach.

This year’s I’m A Celeb cast meeting each other | ITV
Oti Mabuse was among star who skydived in the first episode | ITV

The winners of the first challenge were Tulisa and Alan, making them first leaders of the camp.

This means they will be exempt from any chores, and allowed to sleep in a lodge with mattresses, duvets and pillows.

They will also be able to make up all the rules for the Im A Celeb camp, a task which has caused serious tensions between campmates in previous seasons.

Tulisa and Alan won the first challenge making them first leaders of the camp

As the celebs faced their first challenge head on, there was plenty of laugh out loud moments, mainly from GK Barry, who couldn’t seem to contain her screams.

After settling into camp, first leaders Tulisa and Alan decided that Danny and Barry should do the first Bushtucker Trial in order to win stars for their first camp dinner.

During the trial, Danny and Barry were locked in boxes filled with snakes as they had to crack open a series of padlocks to get to the stars.

But in a hilarious moment, Danny realised that a snake had found its way into his trousers, and settled on his crotch – much to the delight of Ant and Dec who couldn’t contain their laughter.

Fans have since taken to social media to praise the first episode of the series, branding it “the best in years”.

Others described it as “TV gold” and predicted its a “strong contender” to be the greatest series of I’m A Celeb in at least 10 years.

See how fans reacted below:

