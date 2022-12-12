Everyone is saying the same thing about The White Lotus after the season two finale

The highly anticipated season two finale of The White Lotus aired in the US on Sunday night.

Irish fans can catch the finale on Sky Atlantic tonight at 9pm, or stream it on NOW TV.

The award-winning comedy-drama follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy and Theo James are just some of the famous faces who star in the popular HBO series – which has been renewed for a third season.

After watching the season two finale, fans took to Twitter to praise the show, with many calling it “the best show on TV right now”.

One fan wrote: “All I want to talk about is The White Lotus season finale and nothing else. One of the best episodes of television I have ever seen from one of the best seasons of television I have ever seen. This is the best show on TV right now.”

Another tweeted: “White Lotus is the best show on TV right now. So well-written, every scene means something. Brilliant.”

All I want to talk about is The White Lotus season finale and nothing else. One of the best episodes of television I have ever seen from one of the best seasons of television I have ever seen. This is the best show on TV right now. pic.twitter.com/6d7miYqUiF — Alex Goldschmidt (parody) (@alexandergold) December 12, 2022

White Lotus is the best show on TV right now. So well-written, every scene means something. Brilliant. — Alex Reimer (@AlexReimer1) December 12, 2022

A third penned: “The White Lotus finale left me with my jaw open. It was one of the best endings to a show I have seen in a while. Jennifer Coolidge was outstanding.”

A fourth viewer wrote: “Okay wow White Lotus is probably the best show I’ve watched in a really really long time.”

Someone else said: “White Lotus. What a ride. On track to be one of the best shows ever? Can’t wait for Season 3.”

Have you watched the show yet?

The White Lotus finale left me with my jaw open. It was one of the best endings to a show I have seen in a while. Jennifer Coolidge was outstanding. — AJ 🖤🔪 (@HexedEmpress) December 12, 2022

White Lotus has cemented its’ place as one of the best shows on television — no sophomore slump here. — Sameer Sadhu (@sameersadhu) December 11, 2022

Okay wow #WhiteLotus is probably the best show I've watched in a really really long time. — ברית / Brit (@BritHemming) December 12, 2022

White Lotus. What a ride. On track to be one of the best shows ever?

Can't wait for Season 3. pic.twitter.com/dlsnkrkvU5 — Kevin Powell (@kpowell720) December 12, 2022